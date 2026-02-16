Egypt - Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir conducted an inspection tour of ongoing works to upgrade the International Coastal Road between Damietta (Furniture City) and Baltim, passing through Gamasa and New Mansoura, over a total length of 64 kilometres.

The visit comes as part of the Ministry of Transport’s broader plan to develop and enhance the 800-kilometre International Coastal Road extending from Port Said in the east to Salloum on the western border.

The road represents a strategic transport artery linking Egypt’s Mediterranean ports – including Port Said, Damietta, Alexandria, and Gargoub – while passing through seven governorates: Port Said, Damietta, Dakahlia, Kafr El-Sheikh, Beheira, Alexandria and Matrouh. It also connects multiple industrial zones and newly developed urban communities along the Mediterranean coast.

During the tour, Al-Wazir reviewed progress on the 64-kilometre stretch, including 37 kilometres within Damietta Governorate and 27 kilometres in Dakahlia Governorate.

Upgrade works include constructing 12-metre-wide concrete service roads in each direction and expanding the main carriageway to six lanes per direction. Three of these lanes will be concrete-paved and dedicated to heavy trucks, separating freight traffic from passenger vehicles to improve road safety and reduce wear caused by overloaded transport vehicles.

The project also involves the construction of 23 overpasses to facilitate traffic movement and serve adjacent areas.

According to the ministry, several segments of the coastal corridor have already been upgraded, including the stretch from Gamasa (km 80) to Baltim (km 130), as well as the section between Alexandria and Matrouh.

Construction is also under way on a dedicated concrete truck lane from Damietta (km 50) to the Black Sand dredging area (km 132). In addition, maintenance and capacity expansion works are being implemented along various stretches between Marsa Matrouh and Salloum, covering approximately 240 kilometres.

The minister further reviewed progress on the Damietta East road duplication and rehabilitation project, which extends 62 kilometres. The inspected section included a 25-kilometre stretch from Sherbin to Faraskur. Dualisation and upgrading works between Sherbin and Mansoura, spanning 22 kilometres, have already been completed.

Al-Wazir instructed project teams to intensify construction efforts to accelerate completion while maintaining high quality standards across all works.

The Ministry of Transport said the comprehensive development programme aims to improve traffic flow, enhance road safety and strengthen logistical connectivity between ports, industrial zones and emerging cities along Egypt’s Mediterranean coastline.

