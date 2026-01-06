Phase 1 comprising 805 units is planned to start delivery by December 2028

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ORA Developers has appointed six leading consultancy partners for Phase 1 of BAYN, the flagship coastal destination taking shape in Ghantoot. The appointments, valued at AED 150 Million, represent a significant step in advancing the vision for the 4.8-million-square-metre project and reinforce the company’s commitment to creating a distinctive new community on the UAE coastline.

The consortium combines international and regional expertise advancing BAYN’s design ambition, operational strategy, and long-term development vision. Mace leads overall project management, while Parsons serves as the lead masterplan, infrastructure, landscape and water bodies design consultant. 10 Design has shaped the masterplan vision and architectural concept design, and Dewan Architects + Engineers serves as the lead villas multidisciplinary design consultant and architect of record. Currie & Brown provides as the cost consultancy, and AECOM provides construction supervision to ensure quality, safety, and sustainability throughout the project programme.

Khaled Morgan, Chief Development Officer at ORA Developers, said: ““At ORA, we are constantly reimagining what modern living means, creating places that transcend convention. Together with 10 Design, Parsons, and Dewan, we have shaped a development that celebrates its natural landscape while ensuring liveability and connection are embedded from the start. With Bayn, our goal is to redefine modern waterfront living in the UAE and deliver a coastal destination that enriches daily life.”

Amr Abdel Moneim, Chief Technical Officer at ORA Developers, added: “As we move from planning into delivery, our priority is precision and performance. Partnering with Mace, Currie & Brown, AECOM, Parsons and Dewan ensures Bayn’s construction is managed with world-class rigour, from programme control and cost efficiency to supervision and sustainability. These collaborations set the foundation for timely, high-quality delivery and a community built to last.”

Bayn has secured Estidama 2 Pearl Rating certification, underlining ORA Developers’ commitment to sustainability and compliance with Abu Dhabi’s environmental standards. The certification reflects Bayn’s use of energy-efficient systems, sustainable materials, and integrated green mobility solutions, all designed to support long-term environmental performance and livability.

ORA Developers now has a total of AED 300 million in contracts for BAYN, including the NMDC enabling works contract announced in Q4 2025.

BAYN features 1.2 kilometres of natural beachfront and encompasses 9,000 residences, with 55% open spaces, built on a 15-minute walkable layout connecting homes, leisure, and nature with ease.

Phase 1 includes approximately 805 villas and townhouses, offering 10 distinct typologies, with a selection of 3-8 bedrooms residences spread across four gated clusters, and is planned to start delivery by December 2028.

About Bayn

Bayn, a visionary coastal community within Ghantoot, blends vibrant city energy with serene coastal living. Strategically located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and just 30 minutes from Dubai and 30 minutes from Abu Dhabi, it features 55% open spaces, including lush greenery and recreational areas.

The development spread across 4.8 million square meters includes low-density residential units—villas, townhouses, and apartments—each promoting comfort and environmental responsibility. Its 1.2 km beach and over 7 km of waterfront connect residents to nature, while its parks, sports club, and marina provide ample opportunities for active living.

The master-planned community includes residential, commercial, and leisure spaces, while sustainability is embedded in its infrastructure, from energy-efficient design to green spaces promoting biodiversity. The development also prioritizes walkability with extensive pedestrian and cycling paths. With its diverse offerings, Bayn is a dynamic destination where residents and visitors can thrive, set to redefine urban living in the UAE.

About ORA Developers:

ORA Developers Group is a global real estate leader, known for creating transformative spaces that enhance daily living while contributing to the growth of the cities they belong to. Founded in 2016, the group holds over USD four billion in assets and manages a real estate portfolio exceeding USD 45 billion across Egypt, Cyprus, Pakistan, the UAE, and Iraq.

ORA focuses on identifying high-potential locations and turning them into integrated communities that deliver long-term value. Projects such as Ayia Napa Marina in Cyprus, Eighteen in Pakistan, Bayn in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Al Ward in Iraq, and seven key developments across Egypt demonstrate the group’s ability to develop in markets that are often overlooked and redefine their appeal through thoughtful, large-scale planning.

Its portfolio spans residential, commercial, hospitality, and entertainment with each project designed to offer a high standard of living that combines quality, design, and everyday convenience. The group’s hospitality assets include Silversands Grand Anse and Silversands Beach House in Grenada, a five-star hotel in development in Mykonos, and other upcoming properties that reflect ORA’s focus on premium experiences shaped by simplicity and attention to detail.

Across all its developments, ORA prioritizes well-being, sustainability, and a strong sense of place. Its communities are built with long-term relevance in mind, aligning with local needs while delivering global quality.

ORA is guided by the values of Excellence, Balance, and Happiness and continues to set new benchmarks in real estate by developing projects that are commercially sound, socially aware, and built to last.

