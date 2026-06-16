Bahrain - A major new chapter in Bahrain’s housing sector is taking shape in Salman Town, where 569 modern residential units featuring hanging gardens and integrated lifestyle amenities are scheduled for completion by late 2027, under ambitious projects led by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry.

The projects were showcased during a presentation before the Northern Municipal Council yesterday, where ministry officials revealed plans for 432 ownership apartments as part of the second phase of Salman Town’s residential towers, alongside 137 housing units currently being developed through partnerships with the private sector.

Housing and Urban Planning Ministry developers relations affairs director Sayed Kamel Al Sharaf said co-operation with private developers was opening a new era of housing innovation in Bahrain.

“Today we are witnessing strong competition between developers, which is creating innovation and pushing companies to provide housing units that better serve citizens. These homes are being delivered at prices that align with financing programmes, giving beneficiaries the opportunity not only to own property, but also to furnish and improve their homes more comfortably,” he said.

Mr Al Sharaf added that the 137 private sector homes in Salman Town are expected to be completed in the final quarter of 2027, expanding options for citizens benefiting from government housing programmes.

Ministry adviser Faheem Abdulla said the apartment buildings were being designed around a fully modern living concept.

“The towers will include parking on the ground floor and first floor, followed by six to seven residential levels above. One of the project’s most unique features is the hanging gardens, creating beautiful green spaces for residents, alongside landscaped seating areas, children’s play zones, fitness facilities, satellite services and high-speed Internet access reaching every apartment,” he explained.

The buildings will also feature multi-purpose halls for weddings, family gatherings, condolence meetings and community events, creating a self-contained residential environment rarely seen before in public housing developments.

The ministry’s property maintenance head Mohammed Abu Ghazla said convenience for residents was a major part of the design strategy.

“Each tower will have a dedicated management office operating under Housing Bank supervision. Residents will be able to directly access services, reserve halls and complete procedures quickly and efficiently without leaving their building. Our goal is to make services immediate and accessible for all beneficiaries,” he said.

Salman Town councillor Bassem Abu Idrees welcomed the ministry delegation and praised the speed at which housing projects are moving forward.

“What we have seen today reflects the ministry’s serious commitment to increasing housing supply and responding quickly to citizens’ needs,” he said.

“The progress being achieved in Salman Town demonstrates a genuine effort to accelerate delivery while ensuring quality housing options that meet the expectations of Bahraini families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Northern Municipal Council Chairman Dr Sayed Shubbar Al Wedaie expressed appreciation for the ministry’s continued co-operation with municipal authorities.

“We sincerely thank the ministry officials for attending and presenting these important updates,” he said.

“Housing remains one of the highest priorities for citizens and these projects reflect the government’s ongoing commitment to meeting people’s aspirations. Continued co-operation between all institutions remains vital in ensuring these programmes move forward successfully,” he said.

Officials confirmed that additional housing developments in other areas remain under study, with future announcements depending on land availability, budget allocation and final regulatory approvals.

The government has allocated around BD1 billion for both 2025-2026 just for social housing services in the national state budget.

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