Work is moving at a steady pace on the Al Mamzar Corniche Development in Dubai with the project nearly 88% completed, thus reflecting steady progress in line with planned timelines and adherence to the highest standards of safety, environmental sustainability, and service quality, said a statement from Dubai Municipality.

Through Al Mamzar Corniche, Dubai Municipality will introduce a new coastal destination guided by an integrated vision that transforms public beaches into vibrant urban spaces.

These spaces will serve as a key driver for enhancing quality of life and strengthening community cohesion, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.

The project represents a qualitative leap and a significant addition to the emirate’s coastal landscape, offering a unique destination for those seeking privacy, tranquility, and luxury-oriented beach experiences.

It will feature a public beach dedicated exclusively to women, available for night swimming, designed in line with the highest international standards to ensure privacy and safety. The beach will be fully enclosed by a surrounding fence to guarantee complete privacy for women.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, the Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "Dubai’s beach development projects are among the most important strategic initiatives we are delivering to enhance the efficiency and quality of the emirate’s coastal and beachfront infrastructure."

He was speaking after conducting a field visit to the Al Mamzar Corniche Development Project to review the progress of works and ensure alignment with delivery timelines ahead of its completion and opening.

Accompanied by executive leadership, project managers, and engineering teams, Bin Ghalita assessed construction progress, supply chain resilience, and operational readiness, reaffirming Dubai Municipality’s commitment to delivering high-quality, future-ready coastal destinations.

The visit forms part of Dubai Municipality’s broader efforts to advance the development of public beaches and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for beach tourism, aligned with its vision to enhance quality of life through sustainable and resilient urban infrastructure.

As part of Dubai Municipality’s commitment to climate adaptation and infrastructure resilience, the project includes measures to elevate beach levels and strengthen coastal protection against the impacts of climate change.

More than 500,000 cu m of beach sand have been utilised based on specialised environmental studies to enhance shoreline stability and ensure long-term sustainability, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

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