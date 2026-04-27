Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded the contract for the development of Umm Suqeim Street, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa Street, and 7 intersections along Jumeirah Street, as part of its road infrastructure development works to help enhance traffic flow across Dubai.

The project includes the construction of bridges and tunnels extending approximately 11,000 metres in total, along with at-grade road widening works. The project supports Dubai’s comprehensive development, accommodates urban expansion and population growth, and contributes to enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors.

The project covers upgrading Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road; Al Wasl Road from its intersection with Umm Suqeim Street to its intersection with 2nd December Street; Al Safa Street from its intersection with Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl Road; and 7 intersections along Jumeirah Street, said RTA in a statement.

Upon completion, the project will increase the capacity of Umm Suqeim Street to 16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and raise the capacity of Al Wasl and Al Safa Streets to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions for each street.

The project goes beyond widening and upgrading roads to introduce creative and aesthetic elements across the area. It includes enhanced pedestrian walkways and a cycling track to provide safer, more accessible routes for all, alongside public boulevard plazas and urban spaces that promote community interaction and create vibrant, inclusive urban environments.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, of the Roads and Transport Authority, said the project forms part of an integrated plan developed by RTA to upgrade roads across the area, covering Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, Al Wasl and Al Safa streets.

The project serves vital areas featuring a wide range of modern tourism facilities, including beaches, hotels, fine-dining restaurants, residential areas, educational institutions, centres for tourism, arts and sports activities and events, as well as residential and commercial districts, with an estimated population of more than 2 million.

"Developing roads and transport infrastructure is a key driver of the economy and a fundamental pillar supporting urban growth, while further strengthening Dubai’s appeal as a destination for investment and business. The development of vital corridors enhances the efficiency of the traffic network, reduces journey times and improves traffic flow, with a positive impact on individual productivity and the efficiency of various economic sectors," stated Al Tayer.

"Achieving smooth traffic flow across the emirate requires the continuous and integrated development of the road network, alongside the expansion of public transport and the adoption of smart solutions," he added.

Al Tayer said Umm Suqeim Street Development Project, which extends from the intersection with Jumeirah Street to Al Khail Road, forms part of the comprehensive plan to develop Umm Suqeim–Al Qudra corridor.

The corridor extends from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road and onwards to Al Qudra Street, serving several vital residential and development areas.

The project includes the development of 6 intersections along Umm Suqeim Street with Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Road, Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road in addition to the construction of four bridges and two tunnels extending 4,100m in total.

A tunnel will be constructed at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and Jumeirah Street, with 2 lanes in each direction, along with a signalised at-grade junction. Another tunnel will be constructed at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Wasl Road, providing 2 lanes from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Jumeirah Street, while ensuring free and direct at-grade traffic flow towards Sheikh Zayed Road.

The project also includes the construction of 2 bridges at the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and Sheikh Zayed Road to eliminate traffic overlapping at the existing junction. It will also add 1 lane on Umm Suqeim Street from its intersection with First Al Khail Street to Al Asayel Street, increasing the number of lanes to 5 in each direction. The development of the intersection of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road includes the construction and widening of 2 elevated links: the first connecting Al Khail Road to Al Quoz Industrial Area, and the second serving traffic from Umm Suqeim Street to Al Khail Road towards Deira.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

