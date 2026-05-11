The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) on Monday announced a growing coalition of partners for the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), as Modon, Aldar, Bloom Holding, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), LEAD Development, Reportage, and Eithad Rail, join to advance Abu Dhabi's US$57 billion infrastructure agenda.

Taking place from 12th to 14th May 2026 at the International Convention Centre, ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, the coalition reflects a unified commitment to delivery at scale and reinforces the emirate's standing as a stable, pro-investment destination for global partners.

Held under the theme "The Urban Evolution: Rethinking Cities, Redefining How We Live," ADIS 2026 convenes this ecosystem with a clear mandate to move beyond dialogue and accelerate delivery, with senior executives from across the participating organisations taking to the stage to bring real-world delivery experience directly to the summit's programme.

Aldar will showcase how digital tools, AI, and smarter construction are reimagining delivery at scale, spotlighting Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi's first coastal wellness destination and the world's first Fitwel-certified island masterplan.

Bloom Holding brings its expertise in integrated, mixed-use community development to the summit, presenting flagship projects Bloom Living, a fully integrated and all-inclusive community with over 4,500 homes within Zayed City, and Al Metlaa, a villa development project in Al Ain for UAE citizens.

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority will showcase its digital housing services delivered through a fully integrated digital journey that enables citizens to easily select suitable housing projects and residential units via a mobile application.

This is achieved through a comprehensive ecosystem built on integration with more than 36 government and private entities, setting a new regional benchmark in housing service delivery and ensuring a seamless digital experience for citizens.

The authority also highlights its housing projects currently under development, distributed across various areas of Abu Dhabi. These include more than 15 housing projects offering over 25,000 residential units, designed to meet citizens’ needs and aspirations. The projects are presented through an augmented reality experience.

ADIO enables global investors to access infrastructure opportunities through Abu Dhabi’s established PPP framework, supporting structured delivery and long-term private sector participation.

LEAD Development will present Jubail Island as a blueprint for sustainable, people-centred master planning where premium lifestyle and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.

Reportage Group will present a portfolio of residential projects across the UAE and international markets, underpinned by a debt-free operating model and a focus on accessible fine living at competitive price points.

Etihad Rail joins as Mobility Partner, underscoring the summit's focus on integrated transport infrastructure and the role of large-scale connectivity in shaping Abu Dhabi's urban future.

Maysarah Mahmoud Salim Eid, Director-General of ADPIC, said that the partners joining ADIS 2026 bring the capability, commitment, and track record needed to help enhance Abu Dhabi's built environment and accelerate its growth. ADIS is where policy, capital, and expertise converge, and where the relationships formed today lay the foundation for the cities we shape tomorrow."

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon, said, "A sound infrastructure agenda is fundamental to engineering cities of the future, and to creating vibrant, future-ready communities that enhance everyday life. As Headline Partner of ADIS, Modon is proud to support a platform that accelerates urban transformation and aligns with our own commitment to shaping cities that deliver lasting value."

Adel Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Projects, said that Abu Dhabi continues to translate long-term ambition into tangible delivery, and ADIS provides an important platform to highlight the critical role infrastructure plays in supporting the emirate’s evolution as one of the world’s most desirable places to live, work, and visit.

"As a strategic partner in its development, Aldar is helping shape destinations and communities through smarter construction, digital innovation, and more efficient delivery models, and we look forward to continuing our long-term support of the Emirate’s growth ambitions," he added.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, stated, “Our participation in ADIS reflects Bloom Holding’s role as a master developer contributing to Abu Dhabi’s urban evolution. As the emirate advances its vision for integrated, future-ready cities, we remain focused on curating premium communities that deliver both quality of life and long-term value.

"Through developments such as Bloom Living in Zayed City and Al Metlaa in Al Ain, we are demonstrating how masterplanned communities can seamlessly integrate residential, education, wellness and lifestyle components. ADIS provides an important platform to strengthen partnerships and contribute to the continued growth of Abu Dhabi’s real estate and infrastructure landscape.”

The coalition is further strengthened by a broad range of government and industry partners, including Abu Dhabi Mobility, Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, as Government Partner; Etihad Airways as Airline Partner; Trojan Construction as Platinum Sponsor; and SaaS Properties as Networking Partner, Hassan Allam Holding, Hydropower, Sobha Realty as Gold Sponsors; Al Geemi Contracting, Bunya Enterprises, Khatib and Alami, Orascom Construction, Sichuan Transportation Construction Group, and Speed House Prefab as Silver Sponsors.