Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has appointed Al Dahlawi Company for Contracting as the contractor to deliver works at Amaya, its flagship masterplan development in Jeddah.

This appointment marks a key milestone in advancing the integrated urban district, which spans approximately one million square meters in one of the city’s most strategically connected locations.

The scope of works includes the delivery of key phases of the masterplan, supporting the development of residential neighbourhoods, commercial destinations, and community amenities planned within Amaya, in line with the project’s approved development timeline.

Amaya is designed as a vibrant live-work-play destination in the heart of Jeddah, bringing together residential communities, business opportunities, retail destinations, and lifestyle amenities within a carefully planned urban environment.

Positioned as the Beverly Hills of Jeddah, Amaya sets a new benchmark for elevated living, exclusivity, and prestige in the city. The masterplan will also be home to Trump Plaza Jeddah, a landmark mixed-use destination set to anchor the commercial and lifestyle offering of the development.

Located along King Abdulaziz Road, one of Jeddah’s most sought-after and established corridors, Amaya occupies a rare and highly coveted position in the city. Today, opportunities of this scale and centrality are increasingly limited, making Amaya a unique offering where location, connectivity, and long-term value converge.

The appointment of the main contractor reflects Dar Global’s continued commitment to advancing its developments in line with established timelines, while contributing to the evolution of Jeddah as a global destination for investment, business, and modern urban living, said a statement.

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