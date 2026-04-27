DUBAI: Dubai is revolutionising its road network through an advanced shift towards proactive management powered by artificial intelligence and big data analytics.

This integrated strategy has secured global leadership in road quality with a performance score of 96.65%, directly supporting the emirate’s goals for sustainable mobility and an enhanced quality of life.

The transformation relies on sophisticated technologies that monitor road conditions without interrupting traffic. Key tools include laser-based crack detection and specialised devices that calculate the International Roughness Index (IRI). This data feeds into the Pavement Management System (PMS), which evaluates real-time conditions to generate precise, proactive maintenance schedules.

Technological integration has significantly boosted infrastructure quality, safety, and operational efficiency. By identifying damage early and intervening before deterioration escalates, Dubai has improved driving comfort, minimised vibrations, and reduced risks linked to surface degradation. These efforts have optimised traffic flow and raised the driving comfort index to 89%.

The model utilises the 5Vs framework of big data to enable intelligent asset management. This allows authorities to predict future deterioration rates, prioritise critical interventions, and design resilient short- and long-term maintenance plans. This data-driven approach strengthens decision-making and ensures the longevity of Dubai’s infrastructure.

Complementing these efforts, the "iTraffic" system manages traffic by analysing real-time data and forecasting future movement. This AI-powered operational system enables immediate responses to congestion, displaying live solutions on smart signage across the emirate to ensure seamless travel.

Proactive management extends to road assets through LiDAR technology, which has facilitated the creation of a highly accurate infrastructure database. This has streamlined maintenance planning and reduced both operational and emergency costs, resulting in a 95% score in the road asset quality index.

These results demonstrate that integrating smart technologies and big data is a fundamental pillar for modern road management. By balancing efficiency, sustainability, and safety, Dubai continues to reinforce its status as a global leader in infrastructure quality and smart urban mobility.