Nigeria has intensified efforts to strengthen its national software infrastructure and digital governance framework as part of a broader strategy to secure data sovereignty and build local technological capacity.

The move, driven by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), is aimed at developing high-standard regulatory policies that will enhance digital integration while ensuring that critical national systems remain under domestic control.

Speaking during an engagement with Ericsson’s management at the GITEX Africa summit in Morocco, NITDA Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa, said Nigeria’s digital strategy is focused on safeguarding national interests and achieving long-term technological independence rather than aligning with global geopolitical rivalries.

“We are building our national software infrastructure. We are coming up with very high-standard regulatory policies that will help us build capacity for digital software integration.

“For me, it is not about politics. It is not about geo-tech politics. It is not about banning China. It is about how we, as a country, have control and can shape our digital future,” Inuwa said.

He emphasised that Nigeria is not pursuing an exclusionary stance toward global technology players but is instead seeking balanced partnerships that ensure value creation within the country.

“We are not saying we are banning hyperscalers from coming. We want them to come, work with local partners, create value in Africa, and let us capture that value here,” he added.

Inuwa drew parallels with international regulatory models such as the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Digital Services Act, and Data Governance Act, noting that regions across the world are increasingly asserting digital sovereignty through structured policy frameworks.

According to him, Nigeria’s approach aligns with a growing global consensus that digital infrastructure should be treated as critical national infrastructure. He referenced an existing executive order that already designates digital infrastructure as such in Nigeria.

“We already have an executive order that makes all digital infrastructure a national critical infrastructure,” he said. “But building a fully sovereign digital system takes time. Even the EU did not achieve it overnight.”

A key focus of the policy direction, he noted, is ensuring that data generated within Nigeria remains protected, while fostering the development of local intellectual capacity and digital intelligence.

“We want to keep the intelligence in our country. We want to be part of creating value, not just receiving technology,” Inuwa said.

He also pointed to historical imbalances in global industrial development, where Africa has largely contributed raw materials, labour, and data without reaping commensurate benefits from value-added industries.

“We don’t want a repeat of previous industrial revolutions where Africa was left behind. This time, it is about value creation and building our own digital offerings,” he added.

Discussions are ongoing around frameworks for data ownership, particularly in emerging technologies and industrial systems, where control over machine-generated data is expected to shape future regulation.

The federal government is expected to unveil clearer policy directions in the coming months as part of its broader national digital transformation agenda.

On the industry side, Ericsson reaffirmed its long-standing presence in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. The company’s Director for Government and Policy Advocacy in Africa, Amos Haddebe, said Ericsson has operated in Nigeria for more than 50 years, supporting the evolution of telecoms infrastructure from 2G to 5G.

He noted that the company continues to collaborate with major operators, including MTN Group, as part of efforts to advance Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Haddebe outlined four key pillars of a Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Nigerian government in October 2024.

These include the establishment of a joint innovation hub, the organisation of a national hackathon, digital skills development programmes, and the exchange of best practices.

He disclosed that the national hackathon, launched under the supervision of the Vice President, is already underway and will be integrated into broader innovation initiatives.

Addressing wider industry challenges, Haddebe warned of intensifying competition in Africa’s telecoms sector and urged governments to treat ICT infrastructure as a national security priority. He also advocated for a diversified vendor ecosystem to enhance resilience and protect critical systems.

The discussions underscore Nigeria’s growing emphasis on digital sovereignty, strategic global partnerships, and the development of a secure, competitive digital economy.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

