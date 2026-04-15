Buraimi – Buraimi governorate is pressing ahead with an ambitious development agenda, with 112 projects worth nearly RO29.5mn under implementation and an 88% completion rate, as the governorate charts steady progress across infrastructure, digital connectivity and investment.

The figures were presented at the 2026 Media Forum, organised by the governorate under the theme ‘Buraimi Delivers’ in the wilayat of Buraimi on Tuesday.

Officials said the governorate achieved 100% completion in several Vision 2040 targets in 2025. The digital transformation index rose to 83% from 73% the previous year, supported by integration with national digital platforms. The institutional performance index increased to 81% from 75%, while the institutional excellence rating reached 90%.

Of the 112 projects currently underway, 88 are service projects and 24 are infrastructure projects, with infrastructure development alone exceeding RO12mn in value.

Digital infrastructure also expanded. Fibre optic coverage for residential units reached 79%, up from 71%, while 5G coverage rose to 93% from 86%. All schools in the governorate are now connected to fixed broadband services. The number of 5G stations has reached 152, with telecom stations totalling 358, fibre optic connections rising to 30,000, and postal branches and access points expanding to 18 locations.

Officials highlighted several strategic projects under development, including the economic zone in Al Rawda, the Hafeet Rail network and urban development initiatives such as the Buraimi Oasis – City Centre project, the Crystal Lake project and upgrades to internal road networks.

In the investment sector, 23 agreements were signed with a combined value of approximately RO12mn. The commercial sector accounted for 38% of investments, followed by the services sector at 24% and industrial and mining activities at 21%. A total of 166 Omani entities participated in projects and contracts linked to the governorate during 2025 and 2026.

13 events bring over 375,000 visitors

Tourism activity remained strong, with 13 events organised in 2025 drawing more than 375,400 visitors, boosting economic activity and supporting small and medium enterprises.

The forum concluded with an interactive session between governorate officials and media and social media representatives on services and development projects.

Sayyid Hamad bin Ahmed Al Busaidi, Governor of Buraimi, said the media plays a key role in highlighting development achievements, and affirmed that the government continues to implement projects and initiatives aimed at improving services and enhancing institutional performance.