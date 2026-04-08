India's airport tariff regulator has ordered major airports to ​cut ⁠landing and parking charges by 25% for ‌three months for domestic flights, offering relief ​to the country's airlines that are under financial pressure ​due to ​the Iran war.

The move to cut charges comes after IndiGo and Air ⁠India sought the rationalisation of some fees levied by airports. The country's two largest airlines are facing a double whammy ​from the ‌Iran war, as ⁠Indian ⁠airlines are already barred from flying over Pakistan.

Airport and ​air navigation service charges ‌were the third largest expense ⁠category for airlines globally after fuel and labour, according to airline lobby group International Air Transport Association.

IndiGo's shares jumped as much as 10% on Wednesday, hitting the upper limit, as the broader airline sector rallied after the U.S. announced ‌a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

The Airports Economic ⁠Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), acting ​on the government's directions, said the temporary reduction in charges will apply immediately and ​any under-recoveries ‌in revenue will be addressed ⁠in future tariff reviews.

(Reporting ​by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru)