Dhank – A livestock project in the wilayat of Dhank is supporting Oman’s food security plans through the breeding and fattening of purebred local goats, with expansion plans aimed at increasing production and improving meat quality

Dr Yahya bin Khalifa Al Hinai, owner of the project, said the initiative reflects growing cooperation between government bodies and the private sector in developing strategic sectors linked to food production and economic stability.

He said the project was launched in response to increasing demand for high-quality local meat products and to support self-sufficiency in the sultanate’s livestock sector.

Al Hinai said local goat breeds are valued for their meat quality and their ability to adapt to Oman’s climatic conditions, making them suitable for commercial breeding and fattening programmes.

He added that the project is expanding its production capacity through organised breeding plans aimed at supplying the local market and exploring export opportunities.

“The project seeks to contribute to national food security while supporting the local economy and creating employment opportunities for Omani youth in a sustainable way,” he said.

According to Al Hinai, the farm uses modern livestock management systems, including balanced feeding programmes, regular veterinary supervision and vaccination schedules. Advanced monitoring devices are also used to track animal health and improve productivity.

He said the project depends on nutrient-rich feed, including alfalfa and green fodder sourced from specialised suppliers, to improve animal growth and meat quality.

Al Hinai noted that the project receives technical and advisory support from the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), including training, access to financing programmes and participation in exhibitions linked to entrepreneurship and food security.

He said future plans include opening new branches in other governorates to increase production and expand market reach.

The next phase will be undertaken in cooperation with Sultan Qaboos University and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Additional plans include expanding fodder cultivation contracts with local farmers, adopting modern breeding technologies and moving into food processing and e-marketing to improve the project’s long-term sustainability and competitiveness.