Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the gradual resumption of in-person learning across educational institutions, starting tomorrow, March 24, 2026.

Full in-person attendance for all students in schools and kindergartens will resume on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

In line with this announcement, the Ministry also unveiled the following approved arrangements:

First: Nurseries

In-person care for children, as well as administrative and teaching staff in nurseries, will resume on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

Second: Kindergartens and Government and Private Schools

Students will temporarily continue with distance learning from Tuesday, March 24 to Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Administrative and teaching staff will resume in-person work at school premises starting Wednesday, March 25, 2026, to ensure full readiness for students' return to classrooms on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

During the distance learning period, the school day schedule in government schools will be as follows:

- Kindergartens: Asynchronous learning (Flexible learning without fixed timing requirements).

- Primary Stage: 9am to 12:35pm

- Preparatory Stage: 9am to 12:35pm

- Secondary Stage: 9am to 12:35pm

The schedule includes five class periods, each lasting 35 minutes, with two 15-minute breaks:

- Breakfast break after 2nd class

- Prayer break after 4th class

As for private schools and kindergartens, they shall implement the remote learning system during the temporary period across all educational levels - from kindergarten to secondary stage - while adopting one of the following options:

* Adhering to the official school hours followed by government schools; or

* Organizing their own schedules in a way that ensures full curriculum delivery.

In all cases, the school day must begin at 9:00am, and the total duration of the school day must not exceed five hours.

Third: Higher Education Institutions

In-person learning will resume in higher education institutions starting Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in accordance with each institution's approved schedule.

Fourth: Private Educational and Training Centers

In-person learning and training will resume in private educational and training centers starting Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in accordance with their approved schedules and programs.

The Ministry emphasizes the importance of following official updates through its communication channels and adhering to all safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities, in order to ensure a safe and stable learning environment for all.

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