PHOTO
Doha: Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued evacuation and safety guidelines for educational institutions. The guidelines aim to enhance preparedness among students, staff and administrators, and ensure safe and orderly responses in crises.
Before Any Emergency Arises:
Familiarize students and staff with emergency exits and assembly points
Ensure evacuation routes are clear of obstacles
Know the locations of safety equipment and provide training on its use
Raise students’ awareness of basic guidelines appropriate to their age
When Emergency Alerts Are Issued:
Stop all activities immediately and remain calm
Follow instructions issued through the National Warning System
Adhere to directions from administrative and safety officers
Determining Appropriate Action:
In case of internal danger (such as a fire): evacuate immediately
In case of external danger: remain in safe areas (shelter-in-place)
During Evacuation:
Use stairs only; do not use elevators
Do not return to collect personal belongings
Move calmly without pushing or overcrowding
Proceed directly to designated assembly points
Responsibilities of Teaching and Administrative Staff:
Organise safe and orderly evacuation of students
Ensure all facilities are evacuated
Conduct headcounts at assembly points
Report any missing students immediately
Reassure students and provide necessary support
Dealing with Different Student Groups:
Kindergarten: provide direct supervision and emotional support
School students: move in organised groups and follow instructions
University students: comply with guidance and avoid unsafe routes
At the Assembly Point:
Go directly to the designated location
Remain there until further instructions are issued
Report any emergency situations
The Ministry stressed that adherence to official instructions and maintaining calm are essential to ensuring the safety of all individuals.
The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the gradual resumption of in-person learning across educational institutions, starting tomorrow, March 24, 2026.
Full in-person attendance for all students in schools and kindergartens will resume on Sunday, March 29, 2026.
© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).