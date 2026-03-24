Doha: Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued evacuation and safety guidelines for educational institutions. The guidelines aim to enhance preparedness among students, staff and administrators, and ensure safe and orderly responses in crises.

Before Any Emergency Arises:

Familiarize students and staff with emergency exits and assembly points

Ensure evacuation routes are clear of obstacles

Know the locations of safety equipment and provide training on its use

Raise students’ awareness of basic guidelines appropriate to their age

When Emergency Alerts Are Issued:

Stop all activities immediately and remain calm

Follow instructions issued through the National Warning System

Adhere to directions from administrative and safety officers

Determining Appropriate Action:

In case of internal danger (such as a fire): evacuate immediately

In case of external danger: remain in safe areas (shelter-in-place)

During Evacuation:

Use stairs only; do not use elevators

Do not return to collect personal belongings

Move calmly without pushing or overcrowding

Proceed directly to designated assembly points

Responsibilities of Teaching and Administrative Staff:

Organise safe and orderly evacuation of students

Ensure all facilities are evacuated

Conduct headcounts at assembly points

Report any missing students immediately

Reassure students and provide necessary support

Dealing with Different Student Groups:

Kindergarten: provide direct supervision and emotional support

School students: move in organised groups and follow instructions

University students: comply with guidance and avoid unsafe routes

At the Assembly Point:

Go directly to the designated location

Remain there until further instructions are issued

Report any emergency situations

The Ministry stressed that adherence to official instructions and maintaining calm are essential to ensuring the safety of all individuals.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the gradual resumption of in-person learning across educational institutions, starting tomorrow, March 24, 2026.

Full in-person attendance for all students in schools and kindergartens will resume on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

