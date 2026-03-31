ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Education has extended remote learning for all students as well as teaching and administrative staff, until Friday, 17 April. The decision applies to nurseries, kindergartens, and both public and private schools nationwide.

The Ministry confirmed that the situation will undergo a weekly re-evaluation.

School administrations previously received a comprehensive remote learning guide for the third academic term. The framework is designed to ensure educational continuity through flexible scheduling and structured learning activities, while fostering active communication and cooperation with parents.