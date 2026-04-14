Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has met with Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello on the sidelines of the Invest in Uganda Forum, organized in cooperation with the Ugandan Embassy and the Egyptian African Businessmen’s Association.

Abdelatty praised the growing momentum in ties between the two countries, citing recent high-level visits and the outcomes of the third round of joint ministerial consultations held earlier in April.

He emphasized the need to expand trade and investment cooperation, particularly in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water resource management, and pharmaceuticals.

On Nile-related issues, Abdelatty underscored the importance of cooperation and integration among Nile Basin countries to achieve mutual benefit. He called for consensus-based approaches and rejected unilateral measures in the eastern Nile Basin.

He also commended Uganda’s leadership during its chairmanship of the Nile Basin Initiative’s consultative process and welcomed recent steps to restore inclusiveness and advance joint development projects in line with international law.

The two ministers also discussed regional stability, exchanging views on peace and development in Africa, with a focus on the Horn of Africa, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Great Lakes region.

They agreed to enhance coordination at both bilateral and multilateral levels, building on current political and developmental momentum to support stability and growth in both countries and across the continent.

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