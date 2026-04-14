Egypt - Petrogulf, a subsidiary of the South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company, has raised production from its Gulf of Suez fields to around 26,600 barrels per day, up from approximately 17,000 barrels per day during the current 2025/2026 fiscal year, marking the highest output level since its establishment in 1982.

The increase was driven by a production surge of nearly 10,000 barrels per day within just five months, following the implementation of an accelerated and effective work plan.

This included the drilling of a new production well, “North Geisum North-16”, which alone contributed around 4,000 barrels per day. In parallel, an intensive maintenance programme for existing wells in the Gulf of Suez added a further 6,750 barrels per day.

The programme was executed using two drilling rigs, reflecting improved operational efficiency and a faster pace of implementation.

Petrogulf represents a successful model of investment partnership between Egypt’s petroleum sector – represented by the South Valley Egyptian Petroleum Holding Company and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation – and private partners, including Egypt’s Pico and Kuwait’s Kufpec.

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