ABU DHABI: Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE's key financial engine for economic diversification, today announced it is actively deploying an average of AED 20 million in financing every single day to ensure that businesses across the nation continue to operate without disruption.

In a fast-moving global environment where supply chain delays and sudden market shifts can immediately impact business operations, EDB is one of the UAE's tool to support current market needs.

This daily injection of financing support is designed specifically to solve immediate liquidity needs on the ground. By delivering cash into the hands of manufacturers, tech firms, and food producers rapidly, EDB guarantees that factories keep running, raw materials are purchased on time, and the UAE's domestic supply networks remain completely insulated from global volatility.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said: "When global supply chains tighten, speed is everything. Deploying AED 20 million a day is our direct answer to the market's need for agility and certainty.

We are not just making high-level announcements; we are putting essential working capital into the accounts of the businesses that need it right now. As a trusted financial partner, we use robust credit risk analytics to move quickly and safely, ensuring our national champions and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have the capital relief and guidance required to weather any storm and capture new opportunities."

To maintain this high-velocity deployment, EDB has completely overhauled its access pathways for businesses. Key updates include liberalising the Bank's liquidity policy, significantly reducing loan approval requirements for faster access to funds, and updating funding and capital frameworks to better support businesses in the current economic environment. These measures are designed to ensure that EDB can respond swiftly to market demands while reinforcing its role as a catalyst for industrial growth and supply chain resilience.

Because reaching businesses quickly requires a deeply connected ecosystem, EDB is executing this daily strategy through active partnerships with local banks and credit fintechs. These collaborations are crucial to eliminating friction, allowing MSMEs to access EDB's financing with unprecedented speed.

Since the launch of its renewed strategy in 2021, EDB's on-the-ground financing has delivered massive economic impact, contributing AED 11.3 billion to the UAE's non-oil GDP and facilitating AED 74.6 billion in industrial capital expenditure.

By continuing to deploy AED 20 million into the economy daily across its five priority sectors —manufacturing, advanced technology, healthcare, renewables, and food security — EDB proves that the UAE is not just a safe place to do business, but a market that actively protects and accelerates its private sector every single day.