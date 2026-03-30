Arabian Centres Co. (Cenomi Centers) said its flagship developments - Westfield Jeddah and Riyadh - are progressing toward completion and achieving strong pre-leasing.



As of December 2025, Westfield Jeddah and Riyadh projects are 99 percent and 98 percent structurally complete, respectively and are set to open in May 2026 and September 2026, respectively, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



Westfield Jeddah spans 104,000 square metres (sqm) of gross leasing area (GLA), with pre-leasing reaching 95 percent. It will have 22,000 sqm of skylight, 27-metre floor-to-ceiling heights, and 30-metre-wide corridors. The mall will have a 20,000 sqm luxury precinct and will be the first LEED Gold-certified mall in Jeddah.



Westfield Riyadh will have 220,000 sqm of GLA, with pre-leasing at 90 percent. It features the Middle East’s largest 38,000 sqm skylight, 27-metre floor-to-ceiling heights, and 30-metre-wide corridors. Riyadh’s first LEED Gold-certified mall will have a 30,000 sqm luxury space.

The two malls will jointly contribute over SAR 800 million to the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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