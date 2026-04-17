BYD has introduced a new premium seven-seat plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) to the local market called the Atto 8, adding to its portfolio of competitively priced new energy vehicles (NEV) in South Africa that include the second cheapest electric car in the country and a PHEV priced below the R500k mark.

BYD placed itself in the market in 2023 when loadshedding was in effect, which raised questions about the logic of bringing a heavily focused EV brand to the country during an energy crisis. However, Steve Chang, managing director of BYD Auto South Africa, told media at the launch of the Atto 8 that entering South Africa during a turbulent time is part of the overall BYD motto. "BYD is not entering South Africa with a casual mindset. Crazy, innovation, and bold is always the motto of BYD," he said.

While BYD has kept it conventional since 2023 with products that are competitively priced for NEVs, the Atto 8 breaks the mould for a Chinese car brand with a PHEV over the R1m mark. It suggests the company is not only focusing on being price competitive but also focusing on what South African consumers want.

On the R1m Atto 8, Chang said: "In South Africa, relevance means products that suit real lifestyles. It means efficiency that makes sense, premium quality without losing practicality, and giving customers confidence that the brand is present, invested, and committed. The BYD Atto 8 is a very important part of that story. It expands our local portfolio into the premium seven-seat plug-in hybrid segment."

Chang also noted that the Atto 8 represents the company's intention to grow locally. "It shows that we are listening to what customers want from a premium mobility brand, and that our ambition in this country is real," he said. For April 2026, BYD reported sales for the first time since entering South Africa. It sold 589 units with the Dolphin Surf, its cheapest car, accounting for the majority of those sales.

Atto 8 features and pricing

The model is offered in two variants, the Premium (DM-i) and Performance (DM-p). It measures over five metres in length with a 2,950mm wheelbase.

At the core of the Atto 8 is BYD’s fifth-generation DM Super Hybrid technology. The Premium variant delivers a claimed combined range of up to 728km, while the Performance model produces up to 359kW, targeting buyers looking for stronger performance. The DM-p setup pairs a 1.5L turbocharged engine with dual electric motors, enabling 0–100km/h acceleration in 4.3 seconds.



Battery capacity stands at 35.6kWh in the plug-in hybrid, offering more than 150km of electric-only driving and over 1,000km combined range. The vehicle also supports fast-charging capabilities through its 1,000-volt platform, allowing significant range recovery in a short time under the right conditions.

Inside, the Atto 8 features a seven-seat configuration with a 15.6-inch infotainment screen, a 21-speaker sound system, and BYD’s DiPilot 300 driver-assistance system. Additional features include a 360-degree camera, leather upholstery, and 21-inch wheels.

Pricing starts at R1,059,900 for the Premium variant, rising to R1,259,900 for the Performance model.

Source: BYD takes on premium SUV market in SA with R1m Atto 8

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