Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company (AWPT) has signed an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract worth 43.35 million Saudi riyals ($11.56 million) with the state-owned National Water Company (NWC) for Tabuk City.

The work scope includes operation and maintenance of water networks, pump stations, wells, tanks and their accessories, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The contract duration is 36 months, AWPT said.

Last month, the company secured a contract from NWC to operate and maintain water and wastewater networks in Hafer Al-Batin Governorate.

In September, AWPT submitted bids for several water privatisation projects in Saudi Arabia, valued at more than SAR 140 billion.

The company is currently implementing and managing more than 90 projects, which include privatised projects.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

