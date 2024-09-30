LONDON: A recent Gallup global safety survey has classified Kuwait as the safest country in the world for 2024 regarding individuals walking alone in the streets, with an impressive 99% of respondents reporting they feel safe. Singapore follows in second place with 94%, while Norway and Saudi Arabia both score 92%, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

Kuwait also achieved the highest score on the Law and Order Index, receiving an impressive 98 out of 100, maintaining its position as one of the safest countries in the world since 2019. Additionally, the insurance company Hellosafe has released a “Travel Safety Index,” which rates countries on a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 indicates the safest countries and 100 the least safe, according to a report by Le Soir. This index is based on 35 criteria, including the occurrence of natural disasters, societal violence, involvement in armed conflicts (both internal and external), and health infrastructure.

The index also reveals that Europe is the safest continent for travelers, with 30 of the 50 safest countries located there. Iceland ranks as the safest country globally, scoring 18.23 points, followed by Singapore at 19.99 points and Denmark at 20.05 points. Notably, 12 of the 15 safest countries are in Europe, including Switzerland, which ranks fifth. In the top 15, Bhutan leads with 22.98 points, while Qatar follows closely in 11th place with 23.33 points

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

