EMIRATES: Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, congratulating him on his appointment as Crown Prince of Kuwait.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.