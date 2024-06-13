ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over victims of the fire outbreak in the Mangaf area and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir.