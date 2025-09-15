KUWAIT CITY - The Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) revealed the Kuwaiti population increased by 1.32 percent at the beginning of this year -- 1,566,168, compared to 1,545,781 at the beginning of 2024.

Meanwhile, the total population decreased by 0.65 percent, from 4,913,271 in 2024 to 4,881,254 at the beginning of this year. The percentage of Kuwaitis increased from 31.46 percent to 32.09 percent.

In the 2025 Population Estimate Bulletin for the State of Kuwait issued on Sunday, CSB disclosed that the non-Kuwaiti population decreased by 1.56 percent -- from 3,367,490 in 2024 to 3,315,086 at the beginning of this year, while the male and female percentages decreased from 61.49 to 38.51 percent and 61.21 to 38.79 percent, respectively. Regarding the population by age group, the bulletin showed that the continuous growth among Kuwaitis reflects the impact of supportive policies, as well as a young population base with a high fertility rate.

It indicated that the gradual, albeit slight, increase also reflects a demographic shift, with Kuwaitis gaining a larger share of the total population, from 31.5 percent at the beginning of 2024 to 32.1 percent at the beginning of this year. It pointed out the significant implications of these figures for national planning, particularly with regard to public services, education and social programs for citizens. It added that the non-Kuwaiti population decreased from 3,367,490 at the beginning of 2024 to 3,315,086 at the beginning of 2025 -- a decrease of 1.56 percent. It attributed the decrease to labor market fluctuations, changes in government policies regarding foreign labor, and broader economic transformations in the region.

The report asserted that non-Kuwaitis still constitute the majority, at around 68 percent, in the beginning of this year, but the trend indicates a gradual demographic rebalancing. It stated that the number of males decreased by 1.1 percent, from 3,021,216 at the beginning of 2024 to 2,987,971 at the beginning of this year. Males constituted the majority of Kuwait’s population, at approximately 61 percent, stating this is common in countries with large expatriate labor communities. It added that the number of females remained almost constant, with a slight increase of 0.06 percent -- from 1,892,055 at the beginning of 2024 to 1,893,283 at the beginning of 2025. Females constitute about 39 percent of the population.

It indicated that despite the stability of the overall population, the balance between Kuwaiti women and non-Kuwaitis may witness a slight shift, especially with the slight decline in the number of non-Kuwaiti women. The report concluded that the number of non-Kuwaitis, who still constitute the majority, is gradually declining, while the working-age expatriate workforce, particularly males, dominates the demographic structure. It also confirmed an almost healthy gender balance among Kuwaitis.

The bureau pointed out that the largest age group among Kuwaitis is evolving toward younger ages, while the largest group among non-Kuwaitis and the total population remains the 35-39 age group. It recommended continuing to monitor labor migration trends and their demographic impact, as well as planning to address the increased demand for Kuwaiti services like education, health and employment. It called for studying policies that support achieving a better population balance, such as supporting family formation and retaining skilled expatriate workers.

The report presents the results of the annual population estimates for the State of Kuwait, reviewing population data by nationality (Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti), gender (males and females), and the important demographic changes during the year.(KUNA)

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

