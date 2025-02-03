DOHA: The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of justice and law between the ministries of justice of the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi and Minister of Justice of the Arab Republic of Egypt Counselor HE Adnan Fangri, who is visiting the country.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the legal field, exchange expertise in training fields and prepare and implement support and capacity building programs for legal practitioners, in addition to exchanging laws, legislation, research and legal studies. The MoU also aims to organize and hold forums and conferences that address specialized topics in legal sciences to advance the legal sectors and services in the two brotherly countries.

On the sidelines of the MoU signing, Al Mohannadi met with Fangri.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance legal cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, and develop it in various legal and judicial fields. They also discussed mechanisms for implementing the MoU for cooperation in the field of justice and law that has been signed between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the state HE Amr Kamal El-Din El-Sherbiny, alongside several senior officials from the Ministry of Justice and the Cabinet's General Secretariat.

