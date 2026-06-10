National Company for Learning and Education (NCLE) has awarded the construction contract for Tarbiyah Namouthajiyah School educational complex in Riyadh to Souhaib Alhafez Co. & Partners for Contracting.



The total estimated cost of the project is 41 million Saudi riyals ($10.92 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The work scope also includes air conditioning, elevators, theatre, furnishings, technical devices and other equipment for the educational complex.



Construction is expected to start in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026/2027 and will be completed in the fourth quarter of the same fiscal year.



The educational complex, with a capacity of 2,200 students, will be financed through NCLE’s internal resources and bank facilities.



The complex will begin operations at the start of the academic year 2027/2028, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.