Doha-headquartered Green Sky Capital, a regional SAF development platform, has formalised the financing for a landmark sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility in Ain Sokhna, within Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone, in a move the company described as a defining step in building a large-scale SAF industry across the region.

The project is positioned as a strategic milestone for regional energy transition and places Green Sky Capital at the forefront of the fast-growing global SAF market. As one of the region’s first industrial-scale SAF platforms, the facility is expected to play a central role in supporting the aviation sector’s decarbonisation efforts, in line with the International Air Transport Association’s target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The project is being developed with backing from two leading regional sponsors: Al Mana Holding, a diversified Qatari conglomerate, and Vision Invest, a Saudi Arabian infrastructure investor and developer, both of which have established track records in delivering large-scale infrastructure and energy projects across the region.

Abdulaziz al-Mana, who serves as CEO of Al Mana Holding Group, is the chairman of Green Sky Capital, a platform focused on developing large-scale sustainable aviation fuel and renewable fuel projects across the Middle East and North Africa.

The facility is to be built on a 100,000-sq m site in Ain Sokhna and is projected to produce up to 200,000 tpa of biofuels, including SAF, hydrotreated vegetable oil, biopropane, and bionaphtha. Positioned along the Suez Canal, the project is intended to reinforce the region’s place within global energy transition value chains, with commercial operations targeted by the end of 2027.

Ali Shaikh, CEO of Green Sky Capital, stated: “The signing of this financing marks a defining step in the development of our SAF platform and underscores the strategic importance of this project for the region.” Shaikh added: “By combining strong partners, proven technology and long-term offtake, we are well positioned to deliver one of the region’s leading SAF production facilities and support the aviation sector’s transition to more sustainable fuels.” The project is supported by a long-term offtake agreement with Shell, as well as a technology agreement with Axens and an engineering, procurement, and an EPC contract with SeaOwl.

The Arab Energy Fund, a multilateral impact financial institution, served as the global structuring bank and co-mandated lead arranger for the transaction, and provided the largest share of lending to the project. Nicolas Thévenot, chief banking officer of The Arab Energy Fund, stated: “The Arab Energy Fund is proud to support the development of one of the region’s first Sustainable Aviation Fuel projects in Egypt, a key member state.” Thévenot added: “This transaction highlights our role in enabling new energy sectors and demonstrates our capability to structure complex financings to support decarbonisation and advance the energy transition.”

The Emerging Africa and Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF), acting through Ninety One, served as global mandated lead arranger and coordinating lender, taking a key role in co-leading and co-ordinating the delivery of the transaction. The transaction follows the fund’s earlier involvement in backing one of the first sustainable aviation fuel plants in South Asia. Ninety One also committed capital through its Emerging Markets Debt Fund and arranged for Qatar National Bank SAE to participate in the financing as lender, onshore account bank, and onshore security agent. Tidiane Doucoure, director of emerging market alternative credit at Ninety One, stated: “This landmark transaction marks EAAIF’s second investment in Sustainable Aviation Fuel and builds on our expertise and commitment to pioneer technologies that support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors like aviation.”

Doucoure added: “Our support to Green Sky Capital for this first-of-its-kind facility in Egypt and the Mena region is a strategic response to the urgent global need for energy transition and security.” Abdulla Mubarak al-Khalifa, CEO of QNB Group, stated: “Supporting the development of Green Sky Capital’s SAF facility reflects QNB’s commitment to backing projects that deliver both economic value and long-term sustainability outcomes across the region. Financing innovative, technology-led solutions is a core part of our Group strategy.”

Rothschild and Co served as financial adviser to Green Sky Capital on the transaction, while White and Case acted as legal adviser to the borrower, and Clifford Chance acted as legal adviser to the lenders.

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