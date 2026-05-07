The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) has attracted local and foreign investments of around 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion) by the end of 2025, representing a 25 percent increase compared to 2024.

This growth was driven by new projects in the industrial, technological, service, and logistics sectors, MODON said in a statement carried by the local media.

MODON successfully attracted over SAR 12 billion in new foreign investments during 2025, achieving a whopping 100 percent increase compared to 2024.

“This clearly demonstrates the growing attractiveness of Saudi industrial cities to global investors. This surge coincided with a significant increase in new local investments, reaching SAR 18 billion,” it said.

Industrial investments had the largest share last year, reaching SAR 22 billion, a 16 percent increase, according to the report.

This growth was driven by the launch of new production projects and the expansion of existing factories and ready-made units, which now number 2,244, it said.

The number of establishments within industrial cities increased by around 11 percent to 9,557 industrial, logistical and investment units, it added.

(Reporting by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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