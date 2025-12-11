Saudi Arabia - Cenomi Centers, the leading owner, operator and developer of contemporary lifestyle and retail destinations in Saudi Arabia, today announced the official rebranding of its Nakheel Dammam Mall to Westfield Dammam – strengthening the centre’s position as a leading retail and leisure destination in the Kingdom, home to 292 stores and over 58,000 square meters of gross leasable area.

The rebranding will significantly enhance the end-to-end customer experience, building on an already market-leading international standard of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The rebranding is also expected to attract numerous international brands to enter Westfield Dammam or the Eastern Province for the first time over the coming months. Cenomi Centers has already seen an enthusiastic response from current and prospective tenants, with strong upward momentum on lease renewals and notable excitement amongst its Dammam customer base.

This marks the first asset in Cenomi Centers’ portfolio to carry the iconic Westfield brand, following the strategic franchising partnership signed in May this year with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) – the leading global owner and operator of Westfield shopping centres.

Under the partnership, Cenomi Centers has secured exclusive rights to the Westfield brand in the Kingdom while also granting CenomiCenters access to URW’s global network, expertise and best-in-class operational capabilities, from leasing and marketing to retail media, to create next-generation retail and lifestyle experiences in Saudi Arabia.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO, Cenomi Centers, said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil Westfield Dammam, the first of our destinations to carry the globally recognized Westfield name. This milestone represents the beginning of an exciting new era for retail in Saudi Arabia, as we bring the very best international brands and experiences to our customers. Together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, we will set new standards for shopping and leisure, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.”

Anne-Sophie Sancerre, Chief Customer and Retail Officer, URW, said: “Vibrant, unique customer experiences are at the heart of the Westfield brand, and we are excited to work with CenomiCenters to bring that to shoppers in Saudi Arabia while supporting the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 ambitions. Together with Cenomi, we look forward to creating next-generation destinations that resonate deeply with Saudi customers while expanding the platform of Westfield-branded centers for retailers and brands globally.”

The rebranding of Nakheel Dammam is the first in a series of planned transformations across Cenomi Centers’ portfolio. In 2026, the company will launch two additional Westfield-branded flagship destinations – Westfield Jeddah and Westfield Riyadh – each designed to combine striking architecture with best-in-class retail brands.

