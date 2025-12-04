DAMMAM — Cenomi Centers officially unveiled Westfield Dammam on December 1, marking the arrival of the globally recognized Westfield brand in Saudi Arabia for the first time and signaling a major shift in the Kingdom’s retail and lifestyle landscape.

The transformation of Nakheel Mall into Westfield Dammam is the first milestone in Cenomi’s long-term strategic partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), establishing a new global-standard shopping destination in the Eastern Province.

The reveal took place outside the mall’s main façade in Dammam, where guests gathered in anticipation of the co-branded launch. Attendees were welcomed by live Saudi musicians performing a mix of contemporary and traditional Khaleeji compositions, creating an atmosphere that reflected the central theme of the evening — the convergence of Saudi cultural identity with Westfield’s international retail presence.

Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Cenomi Centers, opened the ceremony with remarks highlighting the significance of the transformation, noting the mall’s evolution since its 2019 opening and its strategic importance within Cenomi’s 21-destination portfolio.

“Nakheel Dammam has become a true retail and lifestyle destination in the heart of the Eastern Province,” she said. “Its performance and its central position made it the perfect choice for our first official Westfield co-branded destination. Today marks a key milestone in our journey to redefine the retail experience in Saudi Arabia and introduce many of the world’s leading first-to-market brands to the Kingdom.”

Rehill-Erguven emphasized that the partnership is driven by ambition rather than necessity. “We’re already the leader,” she said. “This partnership allows us to bring international best practices, global operational standards, and new consumer experiences to Saudi Arabia at a pivotal moment in the country’s evolution.”

Following her remarks, Anne-Sophie Sancerre, URW’s Chief Customer and Retail Officer and member of the group’s Executive Committee, addressed the audience. She expressed appreciation for the support of government entities and partners involved in the project, including Sheikh Fawaz, Engineer Salman, Dr. Abu Majid Aluqair, and the Saudi Tourism Development Fund.

“We are proud to announce the first rebranded Westfield shopping center in the Kingdom,” she said. “Westfield has found a home in Saudi Arabia and the best partner to thrive in the region.”

Sancerre highlighted strong interest from international retailers observing the Kingdom’s market growth and openness. “The launch has already generated global attention,” she noted. “Retailers are eager to enter Saudi Arabia, and the Westfield partnership offers a level of trust and credibility that accelerates their decision-making. This will have a major impact on our visitors — for Saudi consumers and for tourists who will come to experience a new, differentiated offering.”

As the live ensemble resumed playing, anticipation built ahead of the main reveal. A large digital countdown appeared on the façade before a curtain dropped to unveil the illuminated “Westfield Dammam” signage, prompting applause from guests and signaling the official start of the next phase of Cenomi’s retail strategy.

The rebranding of Nakheel Mall is the first implementation of Cenomi’s exclusive agreement with URW, which gives the Saudi developer rights to the Westfield brand and access to the global retail group’s extensive tenant network. URW operates 66 shopping centers worldwide, including 40 under the Westfield brand, attracting a combined 900 million visitors annually.

Rehill-Erguven noted that access to URW’s network is one of the most significant elements of the partnership. “We now have access to tenants that are not yet in the Kingdom,” she said. “With the Westfield partnership, these brands gain confidence faster — and they will come sooner.”

Chief Strategy Officer Sami Itani described the collaboration as “a pairing up of two champions”—Westfield’s global leadership and Cenomi’s market dominance in Saudi Arabia. He confirmed that the Dammam rebrand is only the beginning of a multi-year transformation across the company’s national portfolio.

Immediate changes have already been introduced to align the mall with the Westfield identity, including refinements to the tenant mix, upgrades to operational standards, and enhanced customer services. Many of the new brands arriving in the coming months will be entering the Eastern Province — and in some cases the Kingdom — for the first time.

“It’s a journey,” Itani said. “We have a 10-year roadmap that will progressively elevate the consumer experience across all our destinations.”

Looking ahead, the Westfield brand will expand to Jeddah in the second quarter of 2026, serving as the flagship destination in the western region. A Riyadh location is set to follow in the second half of 2026, establishing a nationwide network of globally aligned retail destinations.

Cenomi Centers currently operates 21 lifestyle destinations across 10 major cities, with more than 4,200 stores and nearly 1.3 million sqm of gross leasable area. The integration of Westfield within this ecosystem positions Cenomi as both a regional leader and a rising global player in retail development.

Throughout the evening, the message from Cenomi and URW was clear: the launch of Westfield Dammam is not merely a rebrand but part of a broader transformation in Saudi Arabia’s consumer landscape. Executives emphasized that Westfield destinations are defined by ongoing activations, immersive experiences, and continuous programming.

“There is always something happening in a Westfield mall,” Sancerre said, noting that the brand’s operational model aligns closely with the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving entertainment and tourism sectors.

As the event concluded, guests reflected on the significance of the transformation. The countdown display and the sweeping reveal of the new signage symbolized not only the completion of a branding milestone but also the beginning of a new phase in the country’s retail evolution — one shaped by global partnerships, elevated consumer expectations, and a growing international presence.

Industry observers say the launch comes at a pivotal moment for Saudi Arabia as it accelerates development across lifestyle, retail, and entertainment sectors under Vision 2030. For international visitors familiar with Westfield locations in London, Paris, and Los Angeles, the brand’s entry into the Kingdom adds familiarity and trust, further supporting Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global tourism destination.

With Westfield Dammam now officially launched, work will continue on enhancements to tenant offerings, customer experience, and long-term programming. For Cenomi Centers, the milestone represents the start of a decade of transformation as the company positions itself at the forefront of a changing regional retail landscape.

