Saudi Arabia - Landmark Arabia, a Saudi-based division of Landmark Group, announced a major retail milestone with the opening of two flagship stores — an all-new concept design for Centrepoint and its latest store format iteration of Max — at U Walk Riyadh. Together, the openings bring modern, design-led, and digitally enhanced shopping experiences to one of the capital’s most vibrant lifestyle destinations, underscoring the Group’s long-standing commitment to the Kingdom, where it has been serving customers for over 30 years.

A new era of store design and retail innovation

Spanning over 32,000 sq. ft., the new Centrepoint flagship introduces the brand’s latest global retail format, designed to elevate the customer journey through immersive design, intuitive navigation, and integrated digital convenience. Key design enhancements include:

A fully open floor plan with wider aisles, easier navigation, and clearly defined brand zones for Splash, Babyshop, Lifestyle, and Shoemart.

Curated trend-led collections displayed in a gallery-like format for faster discovery and improved product storytelling.

Enhanced fitting lounges designed with improved lighting, mirror tech, and service-led assistance points.

Multi-sensory visual merchandising featuring dynamic digital screens, elevated product showcases, and seasonal immersive displays.

Technology-enabled checkout experiences, including expanded self-checkout, improved click-and-collect integration, and quicker digital payment options.

Integrated omnichannel features — including real-time stock visibility and digital product information touchpoints — ensure customers can shop on their terms, whether online or in-store.

Centrepoint now operates 92 stores across 32 Saudi cities, including 21 in Riyadh. Over the past three years, the brand has opened 14 new stores and renovated 25, each upgraded to its refreshed identity and contemporary look.

Max’s footprint expansion with a new store at U Walk

Complementing Centrepoint’s opening, Max — the region’s leading value fashion brand — has also launched a brand-new store at U Walk, spanning 16,000+ sq. ft. with a reimagined, premium-yet-accessible shopping experience. Reflecting MAX’s modernized design identity, the store features a clean, open layout, trend-focused displays, and digital touchpoints that enhance accessibility and convenience for families. The store also uses RFID technology for seamless self-checkout and enables Click and Collect service for online shoppers. Max now operates 128 stores in over 50 cities across the Kingdom.

The addition of Max further strengthens Landmark Arabia’s multi-brand presence in Riyadh, offering customers an expanded choice of fashion, essentials, and everyday value under one destination mall. “Our new flagship store openings represent the future of retail in Saudi— modern, immersive, and powered by design and technology,” said TS Vedapuri, Chief Country Officer for Landmark Arabia. “After over 30 years of connecting with families across the Kingdom, we are proud to launch stores that embodies our next phase of growth. U Walk is a vibrant destination, and these openings reflect our continued investment and confidence in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic retail landscape.”

Commitment to people, talent, and inclusive growth

At Landmark Arabia, it’s not all about business. People are at the heart of everything they do. Across Saudi Arabia, the company employs more than 9,700 team members, including 50% Saudi nationals, of whom 75% are women. The organization fosters a culture of growth, development, and long-term opportunity, evidenced in a large number of long-term employees. The Group has been consistently recognized for its commitment to nationalization and capability building, winning multiple Brandon Hall Awards and ranking among the Top 5 in the Middle East for the CIPD ME Award for Best Nationalization Initiative.

Looking ahead

Over the next three years, Centrepoint will continue its expansion across the Kingdom with 17 new stores, 8 major renovations, and 2 store relocations. While Max is set to open 24 new stores, 12 relocations and 8 renovations during the same period — reinforcing Landmark Arabia’s commitment to accessibility, innovation, and offering customers exceptional value.

As part of the opening celebrations, visitors to the new Centrepoint store can enjoy an exclusive launch promotion: Shop for SR300 and get SR150 back, available from 19–22 November 2025.

Landmark Arabia

Landmark Arabia is one of Saudi Arabia’s leading and largest retail and lifestyle organizations, with over 30 years of continuous presence and growth in the market. As a Saudi division of Landmark Group, which brings more than 50 years of legacy and excellence across the Middle East and beyond, Landmark Arabia plays a pivotal role in shaping the retail landscape in the Kingdom.

Landmark Arabia operates a broad portfolio of trusted homegrown brands across fashion, home, beauty, and lifestyle categories. These include Centrepoint, Max Fasion, Homecentre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Shoexpress, and its loyalty program Shukran. Its footprint spans across Saudi Arabia with over 600 stores nationwide.

Landmark Arabia’s success is driven by its diverse and highly engaged workforce of more than 9,700 team members. It is a strong champion of nationalization and women’s empowerment, with over 50% Saudi nationals across its operations, 75% of whom are women—a reflection of its commitment to nurturing local talent and supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 priorities.

The Group is widely recognized for excellence in retail, capability building, and Saudi talent development. It has received multiple prestigious accolades, including:

Gold Award – Store Manager Development Program (SMDP) from the Brandon Hall Group

Silver Award – Area Manager Development Program (AMDP) from the Brandon Hall Group

Recognition for the SUMOU National Women Leadership Program

Named among the Top 5 organizations in the Middle East at the CIPD ME Awards for Best Nationalization Initiative

With its strong operational strength, customer-focused mindset, and commitment to developing Saudi talent, Landmark Arabia Group continues to play a leading role in advancing modern retail experiences across the Kingdom.

Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, and headquartered in the UAE since 1990, Landmark Group has evolved into one of the region’s largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with a presence in more than 15 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The Group owns and operates 21 established homegrown brands across over 2,250 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet, in addition to multiple ecommerce platforms, generating over US$ 7billion in annual revenue.

Landmark Group’s sustained growth is driven by its diverse retail portfolio of homegrown brands, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries, and electronics. These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, Home Box, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar, and Easybuy.

Beyond retail, the Group has also diversified into leisure, fitness, and hospitality with leading concepts such as Fitness First, Citymax Hotels, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran, and Carluccio’s.

The Group’s operational excellence is supported by unparalleled logistics capabilities; most notably Omega Logistics, the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub, and Logistiq, its state-of-the-art third-party logistics provider.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value, quality, and achieving customer satisfaction throughout all touchpoints. With a workforce of over 53,500 employees, the Group continues to be recognized as a Great Place to Work (GPTW), a certification it has maintained since 2017.

