Riyadh - Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) opened a new showroom in Inside Clock Towers Mall, marking the 64th showroom in the Kingdom and the 75th of the total centers inside and outside Saudi Arabia.

Located in Makkah Al-Mukaromah, the 509-square-meter showroom has a total investment cost of SAR 6 million, according to a statement.

The financial impact of this showroom will start to appear in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2029, the company’s net profits increased by 5.84% to SAR 739.40 million from SAR 698.60 million.

