UAE-based company Al Arabia Out of Home Digital Company inked three contracts valued at AED 53.01 million (SAR 54.13 million) with Majid Al Futtaim Properties Company.

Under the deals, the subsidiary of Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) will use digital screens located across various malls in the UAE for purposes of promotion and advertising, according to a bourse filing.

These contracts represent a significant step forward in the company’s regional expansion journey.

The project aims to elevate the visitor experience across the malls throughout the Gulf country by providing advertisers with greater opportunities to enhance their visibility and amplify their impact.

Meanwhile, the financial impact will be reflected in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Al Arabia reported net losses valued at SAR 326.75 million, against net profits valued at SAR 192.45 million in 9M-24.

