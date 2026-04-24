Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has urged businesses to submit their zakat and income tax returns for foreign establishments for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, no later than April 30, 2026.

This call aligns with Article 102 of the Executive Regulations for Zakat Collection and Article 60 of the Income Tax Law, both of which require taxpayers to submit returns and fulfill their financial obligations within 120 days of the end of their fiscal year.



The authority encouraged businesses to expedite their submissions through the e-services portal on the official ZATCA website to ensure compliance and avoid late-filing penalties.

To support taxpayers, ZATCA has made several inquiry channels available, including a 24/7 unified call center at 19993, the "@Zatca_Care" social media account, and direct live chat services on their website. Businesses may also reach out via email at info@zatca.gov.sa for detailed technical assistance regarding their 2025 filings.