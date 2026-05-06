Egypt’s trade deficit jumped by 87.5% to $5.1 billion in February 2026, compared to $2.7 billion in the same month of 2025, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics’ (CAPMAS) data.

Exports decreased by 11.6% year-on-year (YoY), valuing at $4.2 billion in February, compared to $4.7 billion. This decline was attributed to a decrease in the value of exports of certain commodities, including fertilizers (39.3%), plastics in their primary forms (16.2%), potatoes (16%), and crude oil (34.4%).

On the other hand, imports jumped by 24.7% to $9.3 billion, compared to $7.4 billion in February 2025. This growth was driven by a rise in the value of imports of certain products, including natural gas (56.2%), raw materials of iron or steel (11.6%), wheat (4.5%), and copper (74.2%).

It is owrth noting that the country’s trade deficit widened 15% YoY in January 2026 to $4.8 billion.

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