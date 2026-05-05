Arab Finance: The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) announced fluctuations in the prices of basic commodities and vegetables in the local market on Tuesday, May 5th.

The price of packaged rice reached EGP 34.8 per kilogram, reflecting a daily increase of 1%.

Meanwhile, the flour’s price declined by 4.3% to EGP 24.9 per kilogram.

Sugar was priced at EGP 32.3 per kilogram, whereas the price of sunflower oil rose to EGP 99.6 per kilogram.

In the vegetable sector, the price of tomatoes fell to EGP 27 per kilogram, while the potatoes reached EGP 13.5 per kilogram.