Arab Finance: Edita Food Industries (EFID) reported consolidated revenues of EGP 20.9 billion in 2025, marking a 29.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase driven by stronger volumes, improved product mix, and disciplined pricing, as per an emailed press release.

Net profit increased 72.6% YoY to EGP 2.4 billion, with net margin improving to 11.7% from 8.8% in 2024.

Gross profit increased 44.4% to EGP 7.1 billion last year, with gross margin expanding 3.5 percentage points to 33.9%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 58.1% to EGP 4 billion in 2025, with margin widening to 19.2% compared to 15.7% in 2024.

Net export sales reached EGP 1.96 billion in 2025, representing 9.5% of total revenues.

Total tons sold grew 19.3% to 154,700 tons last year, while total packs remained broadly stable at 3.8 billion, reflecting a shift toward higher-value product offerings.

Edita also continued expanding its regional footprint during the year. In addition, the company’s Moroccan operations continued to scale.

Edita Morocco reported revenues of EGP 571.9 million in 2025, supported by strengthened distribution capabilities and ongoing market expansion.

“Our 2025 results mark a strong finish to a milestone year for Edita as we celebrate 30 years of growth, innovation, and leadership in the Egyptian snack food market. The exceptional fourth-quarter performance, coupled with our solid full-year results, reflects sustained demand for our products, the strength of our household brands, and the continued success of our strategy centered on price-point migration, portfolio optimization, and disciplined execution," Hani Berzi, Group Chairman, commented.

"As we look ahead, we remain confident in the favorable outlook for our business, supported by improving consumption trends, ongoing investments in capacity and innovation, and the significant opportunities ahead across both our home market and regional footprint,” Berzi added.

Furthermore, the packaged snack-food manufacturer closed the year with a particularly strong fourth quarter (Q4).

Consolidated revenues rose 45.4% YoY to EGP 6.2 billion in Q4 2025, supported by volume recovery, price-point migration, and sustained demand across key categories.

Net profit surged 178.6% YoY to EGP 859.4 million in Q4 2025, with net margin reaching 13.9%, nearly double the 7.3% recorded in Q4 2024.

Gross profit increased 65.0% YoY to EGP 2.2 billion, with gross margin rising to 35.1% compared to 30.9% in the same period of 2024.

In Q4 2025, EBITDA more than doubled, climbing 112.8% YoY to EGP 1.3 billion, while EBITDA margin improved to 21.5% from 14.7% in Q4 2024.

Also in the September-December period of last year, net export sales totaled EGP 649 million, a 45.3% YoY increase that accounted for 10.6% of revenues.

Total tons sold rose 47.4% YoY to 45,500 tons, while total packs increased 23.1% to 1.1 billion packs.