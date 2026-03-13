Arab Finance: U Consumer Finance (valU) reported a 80.82% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for 2025, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 12th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company stood at EGP 764.390 million in 2025, compared to EGP 422.734 million in 2024.

Total consolidated operating revenues hit EGP 3.280 billion last year, up from EGP 2.221 billion a year earlier.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company garnered net profits of EGP 602.155 million in 2025, up from EGP 381.500 million in 2024.

Established in late 2017, valU focuses on providing innovative solutions aimed at improving the quality of life for its customers and supporting financial inclusion efforts.

Through its continuous commitment to innovation, the company has developed a diverse range of financial products and services, including investment solutions, cashback services, and savings plans, across five main sectors: U, Business, Akeed, Flip, and Invest.