Bahrain - The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, on Thursday approved the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders at Fils 54.06 per share, equivalent to 54.06% of the paid up capital, amounting to BD76.5 million ($202.62 million).

The dividend is inclusive of the interim dividends of Fils 10.55 per share distributed to the shareholders by 27 August 2025, Alba said.

Held via virtual attendance, in accordance with applicable regulations, the meeting was chaired by Khalid Omar Al Rumaihi, Chairman of Alba’s Board, and attended was by Alba’s Board of Directors, Executive Management, shareholders, and representatives from regulatory authorities.

During the meeting, the shareholders reviewed and approved the minutes of the previous AGM held on March 12, 2025, together with the Board of Directors’ Report on Alba’s business activities and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The shareholders also approved and authorised the Board of Directors to declare and pay interim dividends during future financial years, subject to defined conditions relating to profitability, solvency, and external auditor review.

Approvals were also given to the Board of Directors’ total remuneration of BD420,000 for the year ended 31 December 2025 and the transfer of BD142,142,539 to the Retained Earnings.

During the AGM, the shareholders approved the appointment of six Directors by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co: Khaled Omar Al Rumaihi, Shaikh Isa bin Khalid Al Khalifa, Omar Syed, Roselyne Renel, Rasha Sabkar, and Riccardo Picca; and the appointment of one director by Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma’aden): Ahmed Al Shaikh. In addition, the shareholders elected three directors: Bruce Cox, Khaled Al Rowais and Armando Martinez as independent board directors for the next term of three years (2026-2029).

As part of the AGM agenda, the shareholders approved the proposed acquisition of 100% of Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France, subject to regulatory approvals. The shareholders further authorised the Board of Directors to execute all related transaction documentation, financing arrangements, and guarantees in connection with the transaction.

Al Rumaihi said: “I take the opportunity to thank the former Board members for their valuable contributions during the last term, a period that reflected Alba’s progress across operational excellence, financial strength, ESG leadership, and the execution of important growth priorities.

“I also warmly welcome the new Board members and look forward to working alongside them and the Executive Management team as we advance Alba’s strategic agenda, including the proposed acquisition of Aluminium Dunkerque.This transaction represents a strategic inflection point for Alba, expanding our footprint into Europe and advancing our ambition to build a geographically diversified, low carbon aluminium platform.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

