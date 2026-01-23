PHOTO
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would visit China in April and Chinese President Xi Jinping would travel to the United States toward the end of 2026.
"I look forward to seeing President Xi," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I've always had a great relationship (with) President Xi of China."
Trump said ties between the world's two largest economies became strained during the COVID pandemic, but had improved significantly since. He said China was now buying large quantities of U.S. soybeans, which was good for U.S. farmers. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Andrea Shalal)