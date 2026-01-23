ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: ‍U.S. ‍President Donald Trump on ​Thursday said he would ⁠visit China in April and Chinese ⁠President Xi ‌Jinping would travel to the United ⁠States toward the end of 2026.

"I look forward to seeing President ⁠Xi," Trump told reporters ​aboard Air Force One. "I've always had ‍a great relationship (with) President Xi ​of China."

Trump said ties between the world's two largest economies became strained during the COVID pandemic, but had improved significantly since. He said China was now ⁠buying large quantities of ‌U.S. soybeans, which was good for ‌U.S. ⁠farmers. (Reporting by Steve Holland; writing ⁠by Andrea Shalal)