KUWAIT: H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived today in the Kuwaiti capital on a working visit to the sisterly State of Kuwait. He was received upon arrival at the Amiri Airport by Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with a number of officials.

The visit coincides with the UAE’s celebration of its deep-rooted fraternal relations with Kuwait, taking place from 29 January for one week across all emirates under the theme “UAE and Kuwait… Brothers Forever”.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Abdullah are Sheikh Theyab bin Saif Al Nahyan; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Humaid Obaid Abushibs, Chairman of the UAE Accountability Authority; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office in Dubai; Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait; and Hassan Jassim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.