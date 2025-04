The Trump administration on Friday said it will fast-track permitting for 10 mining projects across the United States that would supply copper, lithium, coal and other minerals.

The move, which is connected to President Donald Trump's critical minerals executive order from last month, boosts projects from Perpetua Resources, Rio Tinto, Hecla Mining, Albemarle, Warrior Met Coal and others.

