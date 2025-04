Foreign direct investment in China totalled 269.2 billion yuan ($36.86 billion) from January to March, down 10.8% from the same period last year, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

But FDI in March grew 13.2% year-on-year, the data showed.

($1 = 7.3033 Chinese yuan renminbi)

