TAIPEI - Taiwan's central bank said on Friday that confidence in U.S. bonds is "very good" and that U.S. bonds will not default, following recent market volatility that erupted after President Donald Trump announced sweeping import tariffs.

Taiwan's $578 billion in foreign exchange reserves are more than 80% made up of U.S. Treasury bonds.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Eugene Tsai, head of the Taiwan central bank's foreign exchange department, said that there was no problem with market confidence in U.S. bonds and that there had been no panic selling.

Tsai said he was making the comments because there had been "some concerns" about U.S. bonds of late.

