KUWAIT-- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in implementing development projects outlined in memorandums of understanding between Kuwait and China, particularly cooperation in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, power systems, renewable energy, and low-carbon green waste recycling systems.

Bilateral cooperation also includes housing, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants and free trade and economic zones. The meeting was attended by head of His Highness the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Sameeh Hayat.

