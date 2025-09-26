The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has reaffirmed China’s commitment to deepening its relationship with Nigeria, highlighting the country’s resilience, unity, and determination.

Speaking at a reception celebrating the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Yu praised Nigeria’s national gene of never giving up, citing the remarkable comeback of the Super Falcons, Nigeria’s women’s football team.

He said, “We are eager to share development opportunities with African countries, including Nigeria, and the rest of the world.”

“China stands ready to deepen cooperation with Nigeria across various sectors, aligning our policy with Nigeria’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda and eight priority areas.”

The Ambassador highlighted significant milestones in China-Nigeria relations, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to China, which elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He also noted the completion of the Abuja Water Supply Project, which will meet the clean water needs of nearly 3 million people, and the potential construction of Africa’s first local insulin production facility.

“Over the year, China and Nigeria stand side by side as major developing countries,” Ambassador Yu said.

“Nigeria joined the BRICS family, and became a founding member of the International Organization for Mediation. Nigeria firmly supports the one-China principle in bilateral and multilateral settings, and contributes to global governance reform, international fairness and the collective interests of the Global South.”

The Ambassador expressed delight over Nigeria’s decision to add Chinese language to its senior secondary school curriculum, calling it an important bridge for deepening China-Nigeria friendship.

He also praised Nigerian individuals, such as Ms. Issah Fatimah Abiola, the first Nigerian female train driver trained by CCECC, who was honored with China’s “Friendship Envoy Award.”

Ambassador Yu stressed the importance of unity and cooperation, quoting a Hausa proverb, “Hannu da yawa ba ya karyewa” (A hand with many fingers does not break).

“Let us stand united for a brighter and more splendid future,” he said. “May China and Nigeria enjoy prosperity and its people’s happiness! May China and Nigeria’s friendship last forever.”

Also speaking on behalf of the Nigerian government, Senator Babangida Hussaini, congratulated the government and people of China on the milestone celebration.

He said, “Tonight, we celebrate the enduring values of resilience, determination, and visionary leadership that have propelled China to its present heights.

“Over 76 years, China has journeyed from nation-building challenges to extraordinary achievements, becoming a global leader in manufacturing, innovation, infrastructure, science, technology, poverty alleviation, and sustainable development.

“Nigeria and China share a unique bond, celebrating our national days on the same date, October 1st. This coincidence symbolizes the deep intertwining of our destinies.

“Our comprehensive strategic partnership is defined by tangible outcomes in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, education, defense, trade, and investment. Chinese enterprises and investments are visible in every corner of Nigeria, contributing to modernization.

“The visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to China last year further elevated this partnership, consolidating our shared vision for prosperity.

“Nigeria’s 10-Year Development Plan and President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda find natural complementarity with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, opening new opportunities for growth and shared prosperity.

“We celebrate the principle of South-South cooperation, demonstrating solidarity with developing nations. Nigeria values this partnership and looks forward to continuing cooperation in promoting peace, stability, and development.

“Let us reaffirm our collective resolve to deepen the bond of trust and mutual understanding between Nigeria and China, championing dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect.

“On behalf of the Senate of Nigeria, I pledge our commitment to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy between our countries.

“Once again, congratulations to the government and people of China on your 76th anniversary. We celebrate your journey, applaud your achievements, and look forward to greater heights,” he said.

