Tokyo: The 7th session of political talks was held on Thursday between the Sultanate of Oman and Japan. The meeting was held at the headquarters of Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tokyo.

The Omani side was headed by Sheikh Khalifa Ali Al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, while the Japanese side was headed by Ando Toshihide, Assistant Minister for Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, both sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored means of enhancing cooperation in various fields.

The meeting discussed several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Undersecretary for political Affairs held a seminar on Omani-Japanese relations and the developments in the Middle East. The event was held at Oman’s embassy in Tokyo. It was attended by several Japanese politicians, businesspeople and academics.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Mohammed Said Al Busaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Japan, Sheikh Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Hosni, Head of the Asia Pacific Department at the Foreign Ministry and several officials from both sides.

