White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday that President Donald Trump and his team would study the matter when asked if firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was an option.

"The president and his team will continue to study that matter," Hassett told reporters at the White House in response to a question.

Hassett's exchange with the press came a day after Trump ramped up a long-simmering feud with the Fed chair, accusing Powell of "playing politics" by not cutting interest rates and asserting he had the power to evict Powell from his job "real fast."

