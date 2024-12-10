KUWAIT-- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Monday Chinese Ambassador to the country, Zhang Jianwei.

The two deliberated boosting bilateral ties, promoting strategic partnership and following up on the developmental projects included within the MoUs signed during His Highness the Amir's Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to China.

The Memorandums of Understanding included Mubarak Al-Kabeer port project, cooperation on electric energy system, renewable energy, decreased carbon recycling system, residential development, environmental infrastructure, free zones, and economic zones as well as implementing 2024-2028 bilateral cooperation plan.

Attending the meeting were Head of Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Public Works Minister Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Mahmoud Bushehri, and State Minister for Municipal Affairs and State Minister for Residential Affairs Abdulateef Al-Meshari.

Finance Minister and State Minister for Economic and Investment Affairs Noura Al-Fassam, Minister of Oil Sulieman Al-Roumi, Chief of Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Jawhar Hayat, were also in attendance.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).